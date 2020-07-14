Football Football WATCH: Zenit's trophy parade after retaining Russian Premier League title Zenit St. Petersburg successfully defended its title to win its sixth Russian Premier League crown. Team Sportstar 14 July, 2020 18:25 IST Zenit Saint Petersburg players celebrate after winning their sixth Russian Premier League title. - Twitter@fczenit_en Team Sportstar 14 July, 2020 18:25 IST Zenit St. Petersburg had retained the Russian Premier League title with four games to spare in a season that was extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.RELATED| Zenit St. Petersburg wins Russian Premier League title Having bagged its sixth title, the side is now on level terms with CSKA Moscow. Only Spartak Moscow has won more Russian titles with 10.Here's how the club celebrated its title triumph - Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos