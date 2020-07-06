Football

Zenit St. Petersburg wins Russian Premier League title

Zenit St. Petersburg beat third-place FC Krasnodar 4-2 on Sunday to clinch its sixth Russian Premier League title.

AP
KRASNODAR, Russia 06 July, 2020 17:08 IST
Zenit St. Petersburg

Zenit St. Petersburg players celebrate their win over FC Krasnodar in the Russian Premier League on Sunday.   -  Twitter @premierliga_en

AP
KRASNODAR, Russia 06 July, 2020 17:08 IST

Zenit St. Petersburg has clinched the Russian Premier League title with four games to spare in a season extended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zenit beat third-place FC Krasnodar 4-2 on Sunday to move 13 points clear of Lokomotiv Moscow, which is second and can win a maximum 12 more points.

The side retained the its title and now matches CSKA Moscow with six overall. Only Spartak Moscow has won more Russian titles with 10.

 

Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun gave Zenit the lead with a fifth-minute goal before Daniil Utkin leveled for Krasnodar. A penalty by league top scorer Artyom Dzyuba restored Zenit's lead but Utkin answered again just after the break for 2-2.

Azmoun soon scored Zenit’s third goal of the game and Alexei Sutormin extended the lead to secure the win.

 

Zenit has won all four of its games since the Russian league resumed last month amid the coronavirus pandemic. The season was suspended in mid-March and resumed June with only a limited number of spectators allowed in the stadiums.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

  Dugout videos

 Related