Football Football Zenit St. Petersburg wins Russian Premier League title Zenit St. Petersburg beat third-place FC Krasnodar 4-2 on Sunday to clinch its sixth Russian Premier League title. AP KRASNODAR, Russia 06 July, 2020 17:08 IST Zenit St. Petersburg has clinched the Russian Premier League title with four games to spare in a season extended because of the coronavirus pandemic.Zenit beat third-place FC Krasnodar 4-2 on Sunday to move 13 points clear of Lokomotiv Moscow, which is second and can win a maximum 12 more points.The side retained the its title and now matches CSKA Moscow with six overall. Only Spartak Moscow has won more Russian titles with 10. CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/E41hibm93k— FC Zenit in English(@fczenit_en) July 5, 2020 Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun gave Zenit the lead with a fifth-minute goal before Daniil Utkin leveled for Krasnodar. A penalty by league top scorer Artyom Dzyuba restored Zenit's lead but Utkin answered again just after the break for 2-2.Azmoun soon scored Zenit's third goal of the game and Alexei Sutormin extended the lead to secure the win. Full photo report from the 2019/20 #RPL Champions arrival back in St. Petersburg! https://t.co/gOnAwM3dwX pic.twitter.com/kA3fvjzQnl— FC Zenit in English (@fczenit_en) July 6, 2020 Zenit has won all four of its games since the Russian league resumed last month amid the coronavirus pandemic. The season was suspended in mid-March and resumed June with only a limited number of spectators allowed in the stadiums.