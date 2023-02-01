Football

Ziyech deal to PSG reportedly off after documents not submitted on time

01 February, 2023 05:40 IST
Ziyech played a key role for his country at the Qatar World Cup last year where Moroco finished fourth after losing against Croatia in the playoffs.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Morocco international Hakim Ziyech was all set for a loan move from Chelsea to Paris Saint-Germain until the end of summer, but the transfer may not happen due to registration issues, according to reports.

PSG and Chelsea signed the contracts, but they were not sent back and registered on time, thus making them invalid.

Reports said that PSG would make an appeal to the French football governing body, LFP, but as things stand, the defending French champion is set to lose out on the Moroccan winger on deadline day, despite reaching an agreement with the player and his club, Chelsea.

Ziyech played a key role for his country at the Qatar World Cup last year, where Morocco finished fourth after losing against Croatia in the playoffs.

The 29-year-old has donned the Chelsea jersey 98 times across leagues. Since signing for the Blues in 2020, Ziyech scored 14 goals while collecting 11 assists in all competitions.

