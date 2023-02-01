Premier League

Sabitzer signs for Man United: Complete MUFC squad after January transfer window

Manchester United completed three signings in the winter transfer window, with the last one being Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on deadline day.

Team Sportstar
01 February, 2023 01:24 IST
01 February, 2023 01:24 IST

Manchester United completed three signings in the winter transfer window, with the last one being Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on deadline day.

Manchester United completed its third winter signing, on deadline day, securing the signature of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, on Tuesday.

The Red Devils, which saw Christian Eriksen get ruled out, after picking up an injury in the FA Cup clash against Reading. United said he will be sidelined for “an extended period” — likely until late April or early May.

“However, there is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the season,” the team said.

The midfielder has become a key figure under new United manager Erik ten Hag, making 31 appearances this season.

The former Tottenham and Inter Milan player suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at the European Championship in 2021 and needed to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

With the Carabao Cup semifinal second leg knocking on the door, United signed Sabitzer as an alternative to Eriksen. The Austrian midfielder will join the Premier League side on a loan deal, with no option to buy according to reports.

Other than Sabitzer, United also signed Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst on loan after Martin Dubravka was recalled by Newcastle United and Anthony Martial o=picked up an injury.

Complete Manchester United squad
Goalkeeper: Tom Heaton, David De Gea, Jack Butland (loan)*, Nathan Bishop
Defenders: Phil Jones, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzaebe, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Brandon Williams, Tyler Fredricson
Midfielders: Marcel Sabizter (loan)*, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Zidane Iqbal
Forwards: Wout Weghorst (loan)*, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us