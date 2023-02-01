Sabitzer signs for Man United: Complete MUFC squad after January transfer window

Manchester United completed its third winter signing, on deadline day, securing the signature of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, on Tuesday.

The Red Devils, which saw Christian Eriksen get ruled out, after picking up an injury in the FA Cup clash against Reading. United said he will be sidelined for “an extended period” — likely until late April or early May.

“However, there is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the season,” the team said.

The midfielder has become a key figure under new United manager Erik ten Hag, making 31 appearances this season.

The former Tottenham and Inter Milan player suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at the European Championship in 2021 and needed to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

With the Carabao Cup semifinal second leg knocking on the door, United signed Sabitzer as an alternative to Eriksen. The Austrian midfielder will join the Premier League side on a loan deal, with no option to buy according to reports.

Other than Sabitzer, United also signed Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst on loan after Martin Dubravka was recalled by Newcastle United and Anthony Martial o=picked up an injury.