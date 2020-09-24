Football Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19 AC Milan's talismanic 38-year-old forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said in a statement on Thursday. Reuters Milan 24 September, 2020 19:27 IST Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss Thursday's Europa League match. - Getty Images Reuters Milan 24 September, 2020 19:27 IST AC Milan's talismanic 38-year-old forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said in a statement on Thursday.Milan said that Ibrahimovic, who will miss the Europa League match at home to Bodo/Glimt later on Thursday, was placed in quarantine at home and the health authorities had been informed.The announcement came one day after his team-mate Leo Duarte returned a positive test, however Milan said the rest of the squad, who were also tested, were negative.Former Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Inter Milan forward Ibrahimovic, who will be 39 in October, is the highest-profile Serie A player to test positive since play resumed in June following a three-month stoppage.One of Europe's most charismatic players, he has scored 14 goals in 22 matches since returning for a second stint at Milan in January, helping revive his team.He began the new Serie A season in style on Monday by scoring twice in the 2-0 win over Bologna. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos