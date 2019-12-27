Football Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoins AC Milan Milan have confirmed the return of striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who won the Serie A title during his previous spell at San Siro. Daniel Lewis 27 December, 2019 23:52 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic had played for AC Milan between 2012 and 2016. - Getty Images Daniel Lewis 27 December, 2019 23:52 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Milan for a second spell at the club. The 38-year-old had been a free agent since leaving LA Galaxy at the end of the Major League Soccer season last month. He spent 18 months with the Galaxy and was named in the MLS Best XI in 2018 and 2019 after scoring a combined 53 goals. Several clubs had been linked with the former Sweden international, including the likes of Fiorentina, Napoli and Bologna, but he has decided on a return to San Siro. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos