Aditi Ashok, Pajareee take lead in Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

India's Aditi Ashok and her Thai partner Pajaree Anannarukarn shot a 5-under 65 to share the lead with three other teams on the opening day of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, in Michigan.

The Indo-Thai team, named 'The Spice Girls', found five birdies and no bogeys.

Last week Diksha Dagar was part of a four-player team of three pros and one amateur which won the Aramco Team Series in London on the Ladies European Tour.

The other leaders at the official team event of the LPGA Tour, which is being played at Midland Country Club, were defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura (Team All In), Lauren Stephenson and Jillian Hollis, aka Team Chicks with Sticks, and Team Jelly, featuring Rolex Rankings No. 1 Nelly Korda and sister Jessica.

After the alternate shots in the first round, the players will play fourball (better ball) in the second round, before returning to foursomes and fourball again for final two rounds.

The is the second edition of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational and the event was won by Jasmine Suwannapura and Cydney Clanton in 2019 and was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be over 72 holes with alternating foursomes (alternate shot) and fourball (best ball). The 37-hole cut will see the Top-35 teams and ties play the final two rounds.

Aditi has had three top-10 finishes on LPGA but this year has been mixed for her. Pajaree had maiden Top-10 this season at the Pure Silk Championship.

Aditi played the Great Lakes Invitational in 2019 and finished T-24 alongside Louise Stahl, while Pajaree is making her debut at the event.