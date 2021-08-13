Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik endure tough day in Scottish Open

Olympic-returned Indian golfer Aditi Ashok had a disappointing start at the Scottish Open as she carded a five-over 77 to lie T-129th after the opening round.

Fellow Indian Tvesa Malik, too, had a rough start on the first day, shooting a one-over 73 to lie at the 79th spot.

Ashok, who came fourth at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will need a great second round to make the cut, likewise for Tvesa.

Tvesa, who came close to winning the Gant Ladies Open, had three birdies against four bogeys, while Aditi had seven bogeys against two birdies.