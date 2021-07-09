Lahiri opens with 71 at John Deere Classic

Anirban Lahiri shot an even-par 71 and was tied-102nd after the first round of the John Deere Classic.

Lahiri, who had three bogeys and one birdie on his first nine, the front stretch of the TPC Deere Run, had three birdies against one bogey on the second nine. A little luck on the putting green could have meant a better score as he missed at least three putts between seven and 10 feet, even though he hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation.

Lahiri, starting on 10th green, birdied the 11th, 14th and 17th, and dropped a bogey on the 12th. Then he made bogeys on first, third and ninth and birdied on the second.

READ MORE - Anirban Lahiri: In Olympics, you play only to reach the podium

Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz were tied for the lead at 8-under with Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie tied for 3rd at 7-under.

Munoz birdied his last five holes from 14th to 18th. Hadley’s 64 was his lowest score on Tour since 2017.

The top Asian was Sung Kang (67) at T-12 alongside Cam Davis, while Sungjae Im (68) was T-29th. A week after winning his first PGA Tour title, Australia’s Cam Davis opened with a 67 to lie four off the lead, which provides him the last chance to earn a spot into The Open Championship.

The leading player from among the top five at the end of the week earns a trip to the Open Championship if he is not already exempt. Munoz is in the field next week at Royal St. George's. Hadley is not, though with so many low scores, it will take two more days to sort that out.