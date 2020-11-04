Houston Open: Higgs withdraws after positive COVID-19 test

Harry Higgs has withdrawn from this week's Houston Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday.

Higgs, in his second year on the Tour, last played at the Zozo Championship in October where he tied for 54th.

The 28-year-old would self isolate in line with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“While I am disappointed to have to withdraw, I am grateful that I drove to Houston by myself and was alone as I awaited my pre-tournament screening results,” Higgs said. “I look forward to returning to competition when it is safe to do so.”

The American will be replaced by first alternate Kramer Hickock in the field, which also includes world number one Dustin Johnson and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott.