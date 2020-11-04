More Sports Golf Golf Houston Open: Higgs withdraws after positive COVID-19 test American golfer Harry Higgs has withdrawn from this week's Houston Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. Reuters 04 November, 2020 12:22 IST Harry Higgs in action at the Zozo Championship in October. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 04 November, 2020 12:22 IST Harry Higgs has withdrawn from this week's Houston Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday.Higgs, in his second year on the Tour, last played at the Zozo Championship in October where he tied for 54th.The 28-year-old would self isolate in line with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.READ| Domestic golfers resume season with PGTI Players Championship after COVID-19 break “While I am disappointed to have to withdraw, I am grateful that I drove to Houston by myself and was alone as I awaited my pre-tournament screening results,” Higgs said. “I look forward to returning to competition when it is safe to do so.”READ| Bermuda Championship: Anirban Lahiri finishes tied-11th The American will be replaced by first alternate Kramer Hickock in the field, which also includes world number one Dustin Johnson and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know