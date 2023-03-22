European Challenge Tour returns after 10 years, opens new doors for Indian golfers

Indian golfers will have a two-week bonanza as they get to play back-to-back European Challenge Tour events at the KGA Golf course in Bengaluru.

The first of the two USD 300,000 events, the Duncan Taylor Black Bull Challenge, gets underway on Thursday at the KGA with a majority of the Indian stars in action.

The European Challenge Tour returns to India after a 10-year absence.

The leading Indian players in the field include former PGTI Order of Merit champions Udayan Mane, also an Olympian, Khalin Joshi, current PGTI Order of Merit leader Sachin Baisoya, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Aman Raj, and the talented rookie Aryan Roopa Anand, who is playing in his hometown.

With the DP World Tour and TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India announcing a new partnership, this week’s co-sanctioned event between the Challenge Tour and the PGTI is aimed at creating a pathway for the top players of the country to reach the highest levels of the men’s professional game.

Earlier this year, Manu Gandas earned his card into the DP World Tour by topping the PGTI Order of Merit.

In addition, the next three players will get a chance to make it to the DP World Tour via the final stage of the Qualifying School.

With 20 top players from the Challenge also getting into the DP World Tour, the two Challenge Tour events assume a lot of importance for Indian golf.

The Challenge Tour is where the next generation of golfing stars find their feet and players including Irishman John Murphy, Frenchman Ugo Coussaud and Italian Matteo Manassero, the youngest winner in DP World Tour history, will tee it up in India this week.

Aryan is looking to thrive on local support in this week’s Duncan Taylor Black Bull Challenge. The 21-year-old, who was crowned India’s number one amateur in 2022, leads a strong home contingent.

“My expectations are high coming into the week but I am just going to focus on the little things and prepare the best I can,” he said.

“I turned professional earlier this year after becoming the number one amateur in the country. This did a lot for my confidence, and I couldn’t have asked for a better start to my career on the TATA Steel PGTI.

“Golf in India is growing in popularity in recent years and Karnataka Golf Association is such a busy golf course throughout the year,” he said.

