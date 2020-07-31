Golf

Harrington, Molinari withdraw from PGA Championship

Francesco Molinari and Padraig Harrington will be replaced by Troy Merritt and Talor Gooch at the PGA Championship next week.

Reuters
31 July, 2020 10:36 IST

Francesco Molinari, the 2018 British Open champion, has been replaced by Troy Merritt.   -  getty images

Reuters
31 July, 2020 10:36 IST

Major champions Francesco Molinari and Padraig Harrington have withdrawn from next week's PGA Championship in San Francisco, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

Neither player has competed on the PGA Tour since it resumed from the COVID-19 shutdown.

The PGA Championship was originally scheduled for May before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be the first of three majors set to take place this year.

Koepka finds form, leads by 2 shots in Memphis  

Harrington, a winner of three major titles and Europe's Ryder Cup captain, has been replaced by American Talor Gooch for the tournament at TPC Harding Park, organisers said in a statement.

Molinari, the 2018 British Open champion, has been replaced by Troy Merritt.

Eddie Pepperell, Lee Westwood and Y.E. Yang have already opted not to compete.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m.
 Related