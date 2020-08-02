More Sports Golf Golf Sam Horsfield wins Hero Open for his 1st European Tour title The 23-year-old Englishman clinched the title with an 18-under 270 total, doing enough to hold off second-place Thomas Detry. AP Birmingham 02 August, 2020 22:26 IST Sam Horsfield kisses the trophy after winning the Hero Open in Birmingham. - AP AP Birmingham 02 August, 2020 22:26 IST Sam Horsfield shot a final round 4-under 68 to win the Hero Open by one stroke on Sunday in the European Tour’s latest stop in England.The 23-year-old Englishman clinched his first European Tour title with an 18-under 270 total, holding off second-place Thomas Detry, whose 6-under 66 had briefly given him a share of the lead.Detry, a 27-year-old Belgian, had nine birdies and three bogeys in his final round at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club.Overnight leader Horsfield birdied the 17th hole to go ahead of Detry, who was already in the clubhouse, and secured victory with par at the 18th. His victory was powered by a 9-under 63 on Friday.Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez of Spain, who set a course record 10-under 62 in the opening round, shot 1-over 73 and finished tied for 10th on 11 under.Miguel Angel Jimenez, making his record 707th European Tour appearance, shot a par-72 to finish tied for 34th on 7 under. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.