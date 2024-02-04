Joaquin Niemann followed his opening 59 with a 1-under-par 70 on Saturday in the second round of LIV Golf Mayakoba to hold a four-shot lead heading into the final round.
Niemann sits at 13-under 129 through 36 holes, four shots ahead of Dean Burmester, who shot 66 in the second round, and Jon Rahm (67) in his LIV debut. Sergio Garcia (70) is a distant fourth at 7 under. Another three players are eight shots off the lead in a tie for fifth.
Niemann wasn’t as sharp as he was Friday but his four birdies kept him atop the leaderboard.
“The course was playing a lot tougher. That wind was tricky. It never stopped since the first tee,” Niemann said. “I knew it was going to be a tough day. I just needed to be in position all day. I got a few bad holes where I was able to kind of bring it back, but overall I’m still happy the way I played and the way I’m still hitting the ball.”
ALSO READ | Scottie Scheffler joins three-way lead at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Burmester remained within striking distance despite bookending his round with bogeys. But in between, he carded seven birdies.
“I played nicely today. I played nicely yesterday. It’s just nice to know that I’m playing well. Whatever happens tomorrow happens,” the South African said.
Rahm posted five birdies against a bogey.
“Fantastic day on a much tougher golf course, much tougher conditions, a lot windier, where in a place with fairways this narrow I managed to keep it in play very, very well. I played really well tee to green. It was a great day,” Rahm said.
Niemann’s Torque GC team sits at 15 under and owns a five-shot lead over Rahm’s inaugural Legion XIII. Smash GC, captained by Brooks Koepka, is third at 9 under.
Latest on Sportstar
- LIV Golf: Joaquin Niemann owns 4-shot lead at Mayakoba
- IND vs ENG, Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: Pitch report; India leads England by 171 runs
- Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE streaming info: La Liga preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch
- La Liga: Gundogan leads 10-man Barcelona’s 3-1 win at Alaves, Roque scores before being sent off
- Henderson makes bright start at Ajax in draw with PSV
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE