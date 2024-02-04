MagazineBuy Print

LIV Golf: Joaquin Niemann owns 4-shot lead at Mayakoba

Niemann sits at 13-under 129 through 36 holes, four shots ahead of Dean Burmester, who shot 66 in the second round, and Jon Rahm (67) in his LIV debut.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 09:24 IST , MEXICO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Captain Joaquin Niemann of Torque GC gestures during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba at El Camaleon at Mayakoba on February 03, 2024.
Captain Joaquin Niemann of Torque GC gestures during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba at El Camaleon at Mayakoba on February 03, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Captain Joaquin Niemann of Torque GC gestures during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba at El Camaleon at Mayakoba on February 03, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Joaquin Niemann followed his opening 59 with a 1-under-par 70 on Saturday in the second round of LIV Golf Mayakoba to hold a four-shot lead heading into the final round.

Niemann sits at 13-under 129 through 36 holes, four shots ahead of Dean Burmester, who shot 66 in the second round, and Jon Rahm (67) in his LIV debut. Sergio Garcia (70) is a distant fourth at 7 under. Another three players are eight shots off the lead in a tie for fifth.

Niemann wasn’t as sharp as he was Friday but his four birdies kept him atop the leaderboard.

“The course was playing a lot tougher. That wind was tricky. It never stopped since the first tee,” Niemann said. “I knew it was going to be a tough day. I just needed to be in position all day. I got a few bad holes where I was able to kind of bring it back, but overall I’m still happy the way I played and the way I’m still hitting the ball.”

ALSO READ | Scottie Scheffler joins three-way lead at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Burmester remained within striking distance despite bookending his round with bogeys. But in between, he carded seven birdies.

“I played nicely today. I played nicely yesterday. It’s just nice to know that I’m playing well. Whatever happens tomorrow happens,” the South African said.

Rahm posted five birdies against a bogey.

“Fantastic day on a much tougher golf course, much tougher conditions, a lot windier, where in a place with fairways this narrow I managed to keep it in play very, very well. I played really well tee to green. It was a great day,” Rahm said.

Niemann’s Torque GC team sits at 15 under and owns a five-shot lead over Rahm’s inaugural Legion XIII. Smash GC, captained by Brooks Koepka, is third at 9 under.

