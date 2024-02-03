MagazineBuy Print

Scottie Scheffler joins three-way lead at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Scheffler, Aberg and Detry are 11-under 133 through two rounds, one stroke ahead of Patrick Cantlay. All three leaders played Pebble Beach Golf Links for their second round.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 10:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Scottie Scheffler of the United States in action.
Scottie Scheffler of the United States in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Scottie Scheffler of the United States in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler fired an 8-under 64 and Swedish up-and-comer Ludvig Aberg shot a 7-under 65 to tie Belgium’s Thomas Detry for the second-round lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Scheffler, Aberg and Detry are 11-under 133 through two rounds, one stroke ahead of Patrick Cantlay. All three leaders played Pebble Beach Golf Links for their second round.

The 80 players in the signature event’s field are playing one round apiece at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course to open the tournament. They will proceed to Pebble Beach for the weekend rounds without a 36-hole cut as they vie for shares of a $20 million purse.

ALSO READ | Joaquin Niemann opens LIV Golf season with 59 at Mayakoba

While 18-hole leader Detry settled for a 70 at Pebble Beach on Friday, Scheffler stayed bogey-free and rolled in his seventh and eighth birdies of the day on the 17th and 18th holes. His 7 1/2-footer pushed him to 11 under as the day ended.

Aberg’s highlight was a 35 1/2-foot lag putt from off the green for eagle at the par-5 second hole. The 24-year-old Ryder Cup star added five birdies and also kept any blemishes off his card.

Cantlay finished his round at Pebble Beach with 11 straight pars to stay at 10 under. That kept him one shot ahead of Justin Thomas (67, Pebble), Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo (69, Pebble) and France’s Matthieu Pavon (70, Spyglass Hill), who are knotted at 9 under.

