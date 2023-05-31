Golf

LIV Golf sets US attendance record at DC event

Reuters
Chennai 31 May, 2023 08:03 IST
Cameron Smith lips out a birdie putt on the first green during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 28, 2023, in Sterling, Virginia. 

Cameron Smith lips out a birdie putt on the first green during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 28, 2023, in Sterling, Virginia.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

LIV Golf announced the league set an attendance record for United States-based events at LIV Golf DC over the weekend.

While LIV did not provide exact attendance figures, the league said that more than 60 per cent of ticket sales came from week-of-tournament sales. Saturday’s second round had a higher walk-up crowd than expected, contributing to a beer shortage on Saturday at Trump National Golf Club DC, according to multiple reports.

Also Read | Golf: Rahm feels LIV’s Garcia should be eligible for Ryder Cup

According to the league, around 10 per cent of the ticket tales were from active-duty military or veteran service members along with children 12 and under, who receive complimentary admission.

LIV Golf DC was the league’s seventh of 14 scheduled in its second season, and the three-day event eclipsed the previous U.S. attendance record set in Tulsa, Okla., earlier this month. The crowd for Sunday’s final round was around 14,000 by one organizer estimate, which was more than double what local and state law enforcement anticipated, according to Front Office Sports.

