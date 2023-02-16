Golf

Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz join LIV Golf as circuit reveals 2023 roster

The LIV Golf League, which begins its second season at Mayakoba in Mexico next week, is unveiling its 48-man roster over the next three days.

Reuters
16 February, 2023 11:12 IST
16 February, 2023 11:12 IST
Chilean golfer Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz, another PGA Tour member, were among four players on the Torque GC roster that was unveiled by LIV Golf on Wednesday.

Chilean golfer Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz, another PGA Tour member, were among four players on the Torque GC roster that was unveiled by LIV Golf on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

The LIV Golf League, which begins its second season at Mayakoba in Mexico next week, is unveiling its 48-man roster over the next three days.

Mito Pereira, who squandered a chance at last year’s PGA Championship to become the first Chilean to win one of golf’s four majors, is headed to LIV Golf with Colombian Sebastian Munoz, the Saudi-backed circuit said on Wednesday.

Pereira and Munoz, joining a Torque GC team that features captain Joaquin Niemann and Spaniard David Puig, will make their LIV Golf debut next week in Mexico for the first event of the 14-tournament schedule.

Pereira was playing in only his second major at last year’s PGA Championship, where he calmly built a three-shot lead heading into the final round.

Munoz, ranked 96th in the world, had one PGA Tour victory -- he defeated Sungjae Im in a playoff to claim the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship. 

Munoz, ranked 96th in the world, had one PGA Tour victory -- he defeated Sungjae Im in a playoff to claim the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

But the pressure of a major proved to be Pereira’s undoing as he squandered a one-shot advantage on the 18th hole, where he drove into a creek off the tee en route to a double-bogey that knocked him out of a playoff.

Munoz, who missed the cut in his most recent PGA Tour start at last month’s Farmers Insurance Open, has one win on the U.S.-based circuit, having triumphed at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Instead of announcing all its members at once, LIV Golf is unveiling players over three days this week, with four squads announced each day starting on Wednesday.

Read more stories on Golf.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Best of Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok gets India to wake up and learn golf, finishes a remarkable fourth

On this day in 2001, Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam'

The Masters 2021 Preview: Can Dustin Johnson retain his crown?

Slide shows

Five Ryder Cup players to watch

Jason's day out

Rory McIlroy regains No. 1 spot

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us