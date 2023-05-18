Golf

PGA Championship first round play delayed by frost

Americans Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck and New Zealand’s Steven Alker were scheduled to lead the 156 player field out at 7am ET but will now tee off 75 minutes after practice facilities are able to reopen.

Reuters
ROCHESTER, New York 18 May, 2023 17:14 IST
ROCHESTER, New York 18 May, 2023 17:14 IST
A general view of the 14th hole during a frost delay prior to the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday in Rochester, New York.

A general view of the 14th hole during a frost delay prior to the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday in Rochester, New York. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Americans Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck and New Zealand’s Steven Alker were scheduled to lead the 156 player field out at 7am ET but will now tee off 75 minutes after practice facilities are able to reopen.

The start of first round play at the PGA Championship was pushed back by at least one hour and 15 minutes due to frost on Thursday as overnight temperatures plunged below freezing at Oak Hill Country Club.

Also Read
Brooks Koepka enters PGA Championship ready to move on after “choking” at the Masters

Americans Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck and New Zealand’s Steven Alker were scheduled to lead the 156 player field out at 7am ET (1100 GMT) but will now tee off 75 minutes after practice facilities are able to reopen.

“Due to frost, all Oak Hill Country Club practice facilities and the golf course are currently closed,” the PGA of America said in a statement. “To protect playing surfaces, everyone on-site must stay off any grass and gates will not open until the frost clears.”

With temperatures at minus two Celsius (28 Fahrenheit) Oak Hill was left coated in a layer of white, looking more like Christmas, with workers and staff bundled up in winter hats, jackets and gloves.

Located in upstate New York on the southern shore of Lake Ontario, weather conditions had already been a concern around the year’s second major which was moved from late summer to May in a reshuffling of the calendar in 2019.

Temperatures are expected to recover over the weekend but with the forecast calling for rain on Saturday.

Read more stories on Golf.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Best of Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok gets India to wake up and learn golf, finishes a remarkable fourth

On this day in 2001, Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam'

The Masters 2021 Preview: Can Dustin Johnson retain his crown?

Slide shows

From Munich to the Andes, air accidents in sport

Five Ryder Cup players to watch

Jason's day out

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us