Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

U.S. Open begins with PGA, LIV stars paired together

The tournament is the first major to be played since the warring factions called a truce and sees PGA Tour loyalists paired together with some of the Saudi-backed circuit’s highest-profile figures.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 21:23 IST , LOS ANGELES - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Players were greeted by overcast and mild conditions, while narrow fairways and nasty rough are expected to test competitors.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Players were greeted by overcast and mild conditions, while narrow fairways and nasty rough are expected to test competitors. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Players were greeted by overcast and mild conditions, while narrow fairways and nasty rough are expected to test competitors. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The 123rd U.S Open got underway at the Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday against the backdrop of the bombshell announcement of a partnership between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Saudi backers of the LIV circuit.

The tournament is the first major to be played since the warring factions called a truce and sees PGA Tour loyalists paired together with some of the Saudi-backed circuit’s highest-profile figures.

Rory McIlroy, one of the most vocal critics of LIV, tees off against LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, who picked up his third PGA Championship title last month.

And defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick is going head-to-head with reigning British Open winner Cameron Smith, one of the breakaway tour’s biggest recruits.

One of the morning’s biggest attractions, however, is a grouping of world number one Scottie Scheffler with two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and home favourite Max Homa.

Players were greeted by overcast and mild conditions, while narrow fairways and nasty rough are expected to test competitors.

Related Topics

PGA Tour /

LIV Golf

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Intercontinental Cup: India held goalless by Lebanon
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. U.S. Open begins with PGA, LIV stars paired together
    Reuters
  3. NBA legend Jordan shoes sell at auction for $1.38 million
    AFP
  4. Squash World Cup: India beats Japan to top group; to meet Malaysia in last four
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2023: Quartermilers Nirmala, Anjali return to competitive scene after long absence
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. U.S. Open begins with PGA, LIV stars paired together
    Reuters
  2. Golfers Fowler, Spieth and Thomas looking to invest in Leeds
    Reuters
  3. US Open raises prize money to $20 million with $3.6M to winner
    AP
  4. LIV to continue as scheduled in 2024 despite PGA merger, says Johnson
    Reuters
  5. Golfers shift focus to course chaos at 123rd U.S. Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Intercontinental Cup: India held goalless by Lebanon
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. U.S. Open begins with PGA, LIV stars paired together
    Reuters
  3. NBA legend Jordan shoes sell at auction for $1.38 million
    AFP
  4. Squash World Cup: India beats Japan to top group; to meet Malaysia in last four
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2023: Quartermilers Nirmala, Anjali return to competitive scene after long absence
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment