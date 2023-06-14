PGA Tour chief Monahan steps back due to ‘medical situation’

Under-fire PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan is stepping away from day-to-day operations of the tour as he recovers from an undisclosed medical situation, a statement said Tuesday.
Monahan has faced stinging criticism in the wake of the PGA Tour’s shock merger with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf last week, with many professional players calling for him to resign.
A brief joint statement from Monahan and the PGA Tour policy board on Tuesday said Monahan would step back from his duties for an unspecified period as he recovers.
“Jay Monahan informed the PGA TOUR Policy board that he is recuperating from a medical situation,” the statement said.
“The board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy.”
The statement said PGA Tour chief operating officer Ron Price and Tyler Dennis, executive vice president of the tour would lead “day-to-day operations” in Monahan’s absence.
“We will provide further updates as appropriate,” the statement added.
