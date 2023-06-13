Dustin Johnson: Bosses confirmed LIV schedule won’t change

Published : Jun 13, 2023 23:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Dustin Johnson hits from the third tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club. | Photo Credit: AP

Merger or no merger with the PGA Tour, “long live LIV Golf” is the message players on the circuit are hearing from their bosses.

LIV Golf’s schedule will not change this season or next, Dustin Johnson said on Tuesday in preparation for the U.S. Open in Los Angeles.

Johnson said he heard straight from the boss - future chairman of LIV-PGA Tour Yasir Al-Rumayyan - that plans for any combined events outside of majors and select exceptions wouldn’t be in place until next season.

“LIV will go into 2024 and they are doing the schedule now. That’s the plan, I’ve talked to the guys,” Johnson said. “As far as I know, in 2024 we’ll have a full schedule just like we did this year.”

When asked if he heard the details from Al-Rumayyan, Johnson said, “Yes.”

“I just hope we can get all the best players in the world playing at the same time in golf tournaments. Obviously, it’s a little split right now,” Johnson said.

“I still think it’s good. PGA Tour has great events. LIV has great events. To get everybody playing together would be fun and exciting.”