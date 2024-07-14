Spain vs England, Euro 2024 Final: Saka or Yamal; Top player battles and key match-ups in ESP v ENG

One is the best team in the tournament, on the brink potentially of a new era of success because of a teenage wonderkid, an outstanding midfield and a tweak in philosophy.

The other is a survivor, limping to the end with big moments, resilience and an oft-criticized coach who has another chance to end his country’s long wait for a major men’s title.

The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England on Sunday is dripping with narrative — with one arguably standing out above the rest.

It has been six years since Spain and England met in a senior men’s international. In 2018, they played a Nations League double-header, with Spain winning 2-1 at Wembley Stadium and England winning 3-2 in Sevilla a month later.

Here are the biggest player battles and key match-ups from the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England.

Lamine Yamal vs Marc Guehi

Lamine Yamal is the biggest teenage sensation in football at the moment and is turning into a fan-favourite. The player just turned 17 but despite his young age he his the top assist provided (3) and scored a crucial and stunning equaliser against France in the semifinal.

Yamal’s skill on the ball has been lethal for Spain on the right wing, but he will face an in-form English left centre-back in Marc Guehi.

The 24-year-old has been a wall at the back and has made six crucial tackles and recovered the ball 40 times and will be in charge of limiting Yamal’s creative work in the final third.

Marc Cucurella vs Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has been the most clutch player for England in this Euros and turns up everytime the side needs a goa. In the quarterfinal against Switzerland, Saka scored a long ranger to equalise the game and later win on penalties.

He has one assist, has made eight attempts and is a creative winger who is crucial for England in the buildup play. The Spaniard in charge of stopping him would be right back Marc Cucurella who has had a solid showing this Euros.

Spain has only conceded three goals in this Euro. Cucurella has recovered the ball 31 times and has made eight tackles. Apart from his defensive acumen, he is also quick with the ball and helps Spain push the ball on the flanks and attack. He has made 31 passes into the final third, feeding the ball to Nico Williams, Dani Olmo and Alvaro Morata.

Rodri vs Kobbie Mainoo

The two midfield generals, Rodri of Spain and Kobbie Mainoo of England will lock horns in an attempt to take control of the middle of the park.

Rodri is highly regarded as the best central defensive midfielder in the world and although his work and importance isn’t highlighted on stats, he is the key reason why opposing teams have found it difficult the breach Spain centrally and why it has only conceded three goals so far in the Euros.

Mainoo on the other hand is good with the defense but what sets him apart is the contribution he has during the build up play. Mainoo played a key role in the semifinal match against Netherlands and had one of the most touches for England.

Rodri will look to limit Mainoo’s attacking contributions and that is how we will see both players clash for the majority of the finale.