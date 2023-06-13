Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA: Toronto Raptors names Darko Rajakovic new coach

Rajakovic, 44, replaces Nick Nurse, who was fired by the organization in April after five seasons and an NBA championship.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 23:09 IST , TORONTO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Darko Rajakovic
FILE PHOTO: Darko Rajakovic | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Darko Rajakovic | Photo Credit: AFP

The Toronto Raptors made it official on Tuesday, naming Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Darko Rajakovic as its new head coach.

Rajakovic, 44, replaces Nick Nurse, who was fired by the organization in April after five seasons and an NBA championship.

Terms were not released by the organization.

ALSO READ
NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Denver’s title clinching win

“We’re entering a new era -- one where we are embracing new ideas, a new attitude, and now a new head coach -- but our goals remain the same. A championship. Winning,” Raptors vice-chairman and president Masai Ujiri said in a release. “Darko shares those goals, and our belief in culture, professionalism, and hard work. His commitment to both learning and teaching our game is elite, and we are all very excited to welcome him to the Raptors family.”

Rajakovic, who is Serbian, got his coaching start in Europe before becoming the head coach of the then-NBA G League’s Tulsa 66ers from 2012-14. He has since been an assistant with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2014-19), Phoenix Suns (2019-20) and the Grizzlies the past three seasons.

“To join and to lead an elite organization like the Raptors is what I have been working for my entire professional life,” Rajakovic said. “This is an amazing opportunity, to join a franchise with a supportive ownership group, fantastic front office and fanbase, and elite players. I’m looking forward to the journey ahead as we work together to achieve our goals: development, playoffs, championships.”

The hire also sews up the final head coaching vacancy in the NBA.

Nurse, who was named head coach in Philadelphia two weeks ago, compiled a 227-163 record during his five seasons as head coach of the Raptors. Nurse guided the Raptors to their lone NBA championship in franchise history in 2018-19.

Related Topics

Toronto Raptors /

NBA /

Nick Nurse /

Darko Rajakovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Libema Open: Venus Williams upset by Swiss teenager Naef in first match in five months
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA: Toronto Raptors names Darko Rajakovic new coach
    Reuters
  3. Bellingham confident England will deliver major tournament win
    AFP
  4. Kyrgios crashes out in Stuttgart first round
    AFP
  5. US sprinter Tori Bowie died during labour, says reports
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA: Toronto Raptors names Darko Rajakovic new coach
    Reuters
  2. Ten injured in US mass shooting after Denver Nuggets wins NBA title
    AP
  3. NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Denver’s title clinching win
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Finals: What records has Nikola Jokic broken in this year’s playoffs?
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 5 Box Score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Libema Open: Venus Williams upset by Swiss teenager Naef in first match in five months
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA: Toronto Raptors names Darko Rajakovic new coach
    Reuters
  3. Bellingham confident England will deliver major tournament win
    AFP
  4. Kyrgios crashes out in Stuttgart first round
    AFP
  5. US sprinter Tori Bowie died during labour, says reports
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment