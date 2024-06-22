MagazineBuy Print

Rahil Gangjee holds on in close finish to win Selangor Masters golf title

The 45-year-old veteran, who had started the day with a five shot lead, finished at 8-under for the wire-to-wire win as Lawson was 7-under.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 15:50 IST , Selangor (Malaysia) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Rahil Gangjee won the Selangor Masters despite six bogeys in his 3-over 73 on the final day.
Rahil Gangjee won the PKNS Selangor Masters despite six bogeys in his 3-over 73 on the final day as he prevailed over Deyen Lawson (69) by one shot, here Saturday.

The 45-year-old veteran, who had started the day with a five shot lead, finished at 8-under for the wire-to-wire win as Lawson was 7-under.

Gangjee’s five-shot lead going into the final round disappeared within a matter of holes as he was unable to find the form that he seemed to have had since round one.

With three bogeys in his first nine, and another to match on hole 10, he soon found himself neck and neck with Thailand’s Runchanapong Youprayong.

It was Gangjee’s second win on the ADT after his 2018 success at Louis Philippe Cup in India. He has two Asian Tour wins – first in 2004 in Volkswagen Masters in Beijing and then 14 years later in Panasonic Open in Japan.

In 2011 and 2012 he played on the Nationwide Tour in the US and also played between 2020 and 2022 in Japan.

Local rising star Marcus Lim and Australia’s Deyen Lawson were breathing down his neck and just one shot behind in the USD 175,000 Asian Development Tour event.

Gangee was able to birdie the par-three hole 12 and then the Par-5 13th as he stayed ahead. Another birdie came on the 16th.

By the time he reached the 17th tee, Runchanapong had dropped away with a double bogey on 16th and only Lawson was left, two shots behind.

Those two shots vanished as Gangjee bogeyed 17th and 18th. Lawson’s birdie on 17 meant the pair were heading down the final fairway with just one shot between them.

Both managed only bogeys on the 18th and Gangee was finally able to breathe to get the win at 272 and Lawson (69) in solo second in 273.

ALSO READ | Indian golfer Ashok aims for consistency ahead of Paris Games

Lim (69) and Runchanapong (69) were tied third.

Poosit Suprpramai (66) of Thailand posted the only bogey free round of the day, his four birdies helping into a share of fifth spot alongside compatriot Sarut Vongchaisit (71).

Saptak Talwar the only other Indian to make the cut shot 70 with three closing bogeys and was T-33rd.

