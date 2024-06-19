MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PGA Tour gives Tiger Woods ‘lifetime achievement’ exemption

The move will give Woods access to the tour’s eight signature tournaments, all of which award large prize money and extra points in the FedEx Cup standings despite possessing smaller fields than standard events.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 14:27 IST , USA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Tiger Woods wipes his face on the 16th hole during weather warnings in the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 14, 2024.
Tiger Woods wipes his face on the 16th hole during weather warnings in the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Tiger Woods wipes his face on the 16th hole during weather warnings in the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Tiger Woods will be able to gain entry to all PGA Tour signature events moving forward after the circuit’s policy board voted Tuesday to grant him a special exemption due to “exceptional lifetime achievement.”

The move will give Woods access to the tour’s eight signature tournaments, all of which award large prize money and extra points in the FedEx Cup standings despite possessing smaller fields than standard events.

The exemption was approved when the policy board met alongside the PGA Tour Enterprises board in Hartford, Conn., according to ESPN.

READ MORE: Tiger Woods struggles with irons in U.S. Open return

The tour’s memo on the decision read, per ESPN, “An additional sponsor exemption will be created to recognise Tiger Woods in his own category as a player who has reached an exceptional lifetime achievement threshold of 80-plus career wins.”

Woods owns 82 victories overall, tied with Sam Snead for the most in PGA Tour history, and 15 wins in major events, the second-best total ever behind Jack Nicklaus’ 18.

Woods, 48, has played few tournaments since a car crash in February 2021 that caused major leg injuries.

Last year, he tied for 45th at the Genesis Invitational -- where he is the host -- and withdrew after making the cut at the Masters in his only two starts of the season.

READ MORE: Woods exits US Open, says it ‘may or may not be’ his last

Woods has played just four times this year. He withdrew in the middle of the Genesis Invitational and missed the cut at the PGA Championship and last week’s U.S. Open. In the one event he completed, he finished 60th at the Masters. He is scheduled to tee it up at the Open Championship in Scotland in mid-July.

The last of the year’s eight signature events on the PGA Tour, the Travelers Championship, is scheduled for this week in Cromwell, Conn. The others are The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and the Memorial.

The Genesis, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial feature 36-hole cuts, while the other signature events don’t. However, ESPN reported that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said at the Tuesday meeting that discussions are underway about possibly implementing cuts at each of the signature tournaments.

Related Topics

Tiger Woods /

US Open /

US PGA Tour

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup: Our focus remains the same, to play fearless cricket, says USA’s Aaron Jones
    PTI
  2. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: Shafali’s ODI rut continues, India off to slow start in Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  3. PGA Tour gives Tiger Woods ‘lifetime achievement’ exemption
    Reuters
  4. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek streaks to fourth title as Carlos Alcaraz wins his first
    Paul Fein
  5. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Toss Updates: South Africa wins the toss, elects to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. PGA Tour gives Tiger Woods ‘lifetime achievement’ exemption
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Scheffler heads star-studded U.S. golf quartet
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Shubhankar, Gaganjeet qualify for men’s golf; Aditi, Diksha likely to make the cut in women’s event
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bryan DeChambeau goes from the spotlight back to LIV with hopes of golf becoming whole
    AP
  5. Bryson DeChambeau wins another U.S. Open with a clutch finish to deny Rory McIlroy
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup: Our focus remains the same, to play fearless cricket, says USA’s Aaron Jones
    PTI
  2. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: Shafali’s ODI rut continues, India off to slow start in Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  3. PGA Tour gives Tiger Woods ‘lifetime achievement’ exemption
    Reuters
  4. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek streaks to fourth title as Carlos Alcaraz wins his first
    Paul Fein
  5. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Toss Updates: South Africa wins the toss, elects to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment