Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, qualifies for first USGA event at age 15

Charlie Woods recovered from a bogey-double bogey start at Eagle Trace Golf Club to finish with a 1-under 71 to be medalist from his qualifier, one of four players to qualify from the site.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 18:57 IST , CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods (right) and his son Charlie (left).
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods (right) and his son Charlie (left). | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods (right) and his son Charlie (left). | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Charlie Woods earned his way into his first USGA championship on Wednesday when the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods had the leading score among qualifiers for the US Junior Amateur next month at Oakland Hills.



“I didn’t play great my first two holes, but I played really good for the last 16. I just told myself not to make any more bogeys or doubles and I took advantage of some nice birdie looks when I had them,” Woods said.

Tiger Woods was 14 when he qualified for his first US Junior, reaching the semifinals. Woods won his first US Junior Amateur a year later at Bay Hill in 19 holes. Woods is the only player to win the US Junior three straight times.

READ | PGA Tour gives Tiger Woods ‘lifetime achievement’ exemption

Players have to be under 19 before the championship ends.

The US Junior Amateur is July 22-28 at Oakland Hills in the suburbs of Detroit. Woods will be among 264 players who will go through 36 holes of stroke play on the North and South courses at Oakland Hills to determine which 64 players advance to match play.

Tiger Woods is a nine-time USGA champion — three straight US Junior Amateurs, three straight US Amateurs and three US Open titles.

“The USGA means a lot to me,” Charlie Woods said. “I want to win USGA championships and hopefully one day the U.S. Open.”

Related Topics

Tiger Woods /

Charlie Woods /

USGA

