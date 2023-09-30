MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Team Europe extends Ryder Cup lead to seven points over U.S.

Europe leads the United States team 9 1/2-2 1/2 after winning three of four matches Saturday morning at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, with four four-ball (best-ball) matches still to come.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 17:05 IST , ROME - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Viktor Hovland of Team Europe plays his team’s second shot on the sixth hole during the Saturday morning foursomes matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 30, 2023, in Rome, Italy.
Viktor Hovland of Team Europe plays his team’s second shot on the sixth hole during the Saturday morning foursomes matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 30, 2023, in Rome, Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Viktor Hovland of Team Europe plays his team’s second shot on the sixth hole during the Saturday morning foursomes matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 30, 2023, in Rome, Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg trampled Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka 9 and 7 in a record-breaking Saturday morning foursomes session, and Team Europe is five points away from winning the 44th Ryder Cup this weekend near Rome.

Europe leads the United States team 9 1/2-2 1/2 after winning three of four matches Saturday morning at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, with four four-ball (best-ball) matches still to come. The United States is on the brink of handing over the Ryder Cup after winning in a 19-9 demolition two years ago at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Hovland and Aberg, the Scandinavian rising stars from Norway and Sweden, respectively, won nine of 11 holes playing foursomes (alternate-shot) against two of the U.S. team’s most decorated golfers Saturday morning, leaving Scheffler to wipe away tears after the thorough defeat. It marked the largest margin of victory for an 18-hole match in Ryder Cup history.

“We’re meeting two strong guys, No. 1 in the world and five-time major champ, so we tried to not give them anything, and we played really, really solid,” Hovland said. “Obviously we didn’t meet a sharp Scottie and Brooks, but we played some really nice golf today.”

ALSO READ: Vani Kapoor tied-29th in France, Amandeep misses cut

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and England’s Tommy Fleetwood teamed up as they did Friday morning, this time beating Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth 2 and 1.

It took the U.S. until the 11th match of the competition to earn a full point. Max Homa chipped in for an eagle at the par-4 16th to secure a 4-and-2 win for himself and Brian Harman over Ireland’s Shane Lowry and Austria’s Sepp Straka.

“We obviously are in a big hole, but we have the right guys to dig ourselves out of it,” Homa said.

To finish off the morning, Spaniard Jon Rahm and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton rallied to beat Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele 2 and 1.

The American duo went eagle-birdie-birdie at Nos. 12-14 to win three straight and move ahead 1 up, but the Europeans tied it at No. 16, and Rahm came 7 inches away from a hole-in-one at the par-3 17th. Cantlay answered by knocking his tee shot 3 1/2 feet from the hole, but Schauffele’s birdie putt to extend the match lipped out.

Saturday’s four-ball matches will see Hovland and Aberg team up again to face Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa; Fleetwood and Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard will play Homa and Harman; England’s Justin Rose and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre will face Thomas and Spieth, paired together for the third straight session; and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and McIlroy will duel Cantlay and Wyndham Clark.

Related Topics

Ryder Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Team Europe extends Ryder Cup lead to seven points over U.S.
    Reuters
  2. Weightlifting LIVE Score 55kg, Asian Games 2023: Bindyarani Devi records 83kg lift in snatch- Hangzhou updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, September 30, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Men’s squash team wins gold; India 1-1 Korea in men’s badminton semifinal, Bindyarani lifts 83kg in snatch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Athletics LIVE blog from Asian Games 2023, September 30 Updates: Swapna Barman, Agasara Nandini in action in shot put (heptathlon)
    Team Sportstar
  5. India’s Archery squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad info, team news, previous performance
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Team Europe extends Ryder Cup lead to seven points over U.S.
    Reuters
  2. Vani Kapoor tied-29th in France, Amandeep misses cut
    PTI
  3. Telangana Golconda Masters: Aman Raj climbs four spots to lead standings in Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rahm sparks European romp on opening day of Ryder Cup
    Reuters
  5. Novak Djokovic teams up with Gareth Bale for All-Star golf match before Ryder Cup 2023
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Team Europe extends Ryder Cup lead to seven points over U.S.
    Reuters
  2. Weightlifting LIVE Score 55kg, Asian Games 2023: Bindyarani Devi records 83kg lift in snatch- Hangzhou updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, September 30, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Men’s squash team wins gold; India 1-1 Korea in men’s badminton semifinal, Bindyarani lifts 83kg in snatch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Athletics LIVE blog from Asian Games 2023, September 30 Updates: Swapna Barman, Agasara Nandini in action in shot put (heptathlon)
    Team Sportstar
  5. India’s Archery squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad info, team news, previous performance
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment