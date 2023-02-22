Golf

Defending champion Gallacher hopes to replicate 2019 success

Hero Indian Open defending champion Stephen Gallacher believes the course hasn’t really changed much since he last played here.

Rakesh Rao
New Delhi 22 February, 2023 19:07 IST
Stephen Gallacher of Scotland plays a shot during the Hero Golf Challenge prior to the Hero Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club on February 21.

Stephen Gallacher of Scotland plays a shot during the Hero Golf Challenge prior to the Hero Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club on February 21. | Photo Credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

After three seasons, the Hero Indian Open golf is back and so is defending champion Stephen Gallacher.

“I feel great. It’s 1,400-odd days since I was last here so there’s been a lot of hardship that’s happened since then but it’s great to be here and get the event played.

“It’s a course that’s not really changed very much. It’s in amazing condition, same as the last time we were here and I’ve got some great memories coming down the stretch. Hopefully, I can replicate them this week,” said the Scot.

Indian spearhead Shubhankar Sharma was happy at the return of the Indian Open. “I’m very happy that the event is back. It’s like a fifth major, I’ve said that countless times this week. It’s very, very special and I’m very happy it’s back, especially at DLF.

“This course is very special to me. This is where I played quite a lot from 2012 to 2016, around the time that I joined the Tour and it’s always great coming back. The course is in great nick and it’s slightly different to what it was three years ago. The bushes have grown, the trees have grown, so it’s definitely tighter. I’m very happy it’s back.”

