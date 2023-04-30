Golf

Gooch holds off Garcia in Singapore playoff for back-to-back LIV tour wins

Gooch, who also won the LIV Golf event in Adelaide last week, went into the final round tied with Garcia, with Brooks Koepka one stroke behind them in solo third.

Reuters
BENGALURU 30 April, 2023 20:59 IST
BENGALURU 30 April, 2023 20:59 IST
Talor Gooch of the RangeGoats GC lifts the trophy after winning the final round of the LIV golf tournament at Sentosa Golf course in Singapore on Sunday.

Talor Gooch of the RangeGoats GC lifts the trophy after winning the final round of the LIV golf tournament at Sentosa Golf course in Singapore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Gooch, who also won the LIV Golf event in Adelaide last week, went into the final round tied with Garcia, with Brooks Koepka one stroke behind them in solo third.

American Talor Gooch beat Sergio Garcia in a playoff to claim victory in a weather-affected LIV Golf Invitational in Singapore on Sunday and secure a second $4 million winner’s pay cheque in as many LIV tour appearances.

The American, who also won the LIV Golf event in Adelaide last week, went into the final round tied with Garcia, with Brooks Koepka one stroke behind them in solo third.

Undaunted by the quality of his two pursuers, who have five majors between them, Gooch began with two birdies to take an early lead, but was pegged back over the course of the final round.

Koepka lost some ground on the back nine and eventually settled for third, but Gooch and Garcia remained neck-and-neck until the end and both birdied on the final hole to send it into the tiebreak.

Also Read
Aditi Ashok fifth after third round in LA Championship

After a day of pulsating drama at the Sentosa Golf Club, the playoff was perhaps slightly anti-climactic, lasting only one extra hole as Gooch calmly rolled in a short birdie putt to become the first golfer to win back-to-back LIV titles.

Gooch was also part of a team victory for RangeGoats, captained by Bubba Watson and also featuring Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters, who finished three shots ahead of the Garcia-led Fireballs to take home the $3 million first prize.

“This is as good as it gets, plain and simple,” Gooch said.

“We played so well this week, I can’t wait to spray my teammates with champagne. We helped push each other, we all bring something different to the table. Hopefully this kicks off our season.” 

Read more stories on Golf.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Best of Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok gets India to wake up and learn golf, finishes a remarkable fourth

On this day in 2001, Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam'

The Masters 2021 Preview: Can Dustin Johnson retain his crown?

Slide shows

From Munich to the Andes, air accidents in sport

Five Ryder Cup players to watch

Jason's day out

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us