Teen golfer Avani invited to compete in Augusta National women's amateur championships

Bengaluru-based amateur golfer, Avani Prashanth, has been invited to compete at the prestigious Augusta National Women's Amateur Championships, which will be played at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, the USA, from March 30 to April 2.

The 15-year-old Indian will compete at the golf course, which has seen Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Phil Mickelson win on numerous occasions.

"Absolutely honoured to have received the invite for the Augusta amateurs, and I feel excited to participate against the best amateur players in the world," Avani said in a release.

Singapore International: Khalin Joshi finishes 8th, other Indians slip as Kim wins

The tournament is a 54-hole stroke-play event and features 75 of the top amateurs from all over the world.

Avani is the youngest Indian to claim the amateur treble -- All-India Juniors, All-India Ladies Amateur, and the Billoo Sethi memorial.

The winner of the tournament will receive invitations to the next five Augusta National Women's Amateurs, the 2022 Women's British Open and the 2022 US Women's Open.