Olesen wary of challenges; MacIntyre predicts single-digit winning score

This week, Thorbjorn Olesen is looking to add a second straight DP World Tour but is wary of the challenges in his first appearance in the $2 million Hero Indian Open after the redesigning of the DLF Golf and Country Club course here.

The Dane, who cruised to a two-shot victory last week in the Thailand Classic at the Amata Spring, said, “I haven’t played this course before. Well, when I played here it was the old course, which was short but tricky. (This time) I have only managed to play 5 or 6 holes here and it looks very different from what I remember from the old course. But I think all the guys have said a lot about the golf course and what you need to do and it’s going to be a different week.”

Olesen’s compatriot Nicolai Hojgaard shared his observation, “The course is in great condition. But it’s incredibly tight off the tee and it promises to be a tricky week. If you can keep the ball alive, you can get a score. It’s pretty tough to win out here and some so many guys can win.”

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, trying to win the title like his countryman Stephen Gallacher did in 2019, aced the 16th hole during practice and said, “I would be amazed if you see double digits this week. It’s a mental test more than anything.”

Two-time winner S. S. P. Chawrasia underlined the importance of winning this National Open for the Indians. “To be honest it’s a very important tournament for us Indians golfers. You get a good opportunity to play on the European (DP World) Tour so our guys can get more chances if they do well here.”

Manu Gandas was elated about earning full playing rights on the World Tour by winning the PGTI Order of Merit. “I first heard of the Indian Open when I was still playing the junior events. I watched it at the Delhi Golf Club and later here. It has a great heritage. It will be a proud moment for me to do well in it.”