Tiger Woods is the best golfer ever, says Brian Lara

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara expressed his awe and admiration for the golf legend, Tiger Woods. The 50-year-old, who brought out the elements of beauty in the art of batting from from 1990 to 2007 was at the Willingdon Sports Club, Mahalaxmi, on Friday, to inaugurate the Habitat Charity Golf Tournament.

Giving his insight into Woods as a distinguished athlete, Lara said: “I think he is an unbelievable sportsman. His achievements speak for itself. He is currently playing in the Hero World challenge in the Bahamas. I have met him on a couple of occasions and he was very friendly. I look at him as some one who has achieved a lot. He went through a pretty tough period and to come back out of it and to do what he has done, winning a few tournaments and the Masters, definitely for me it shows that he is the best golfer ever.”

Talking about his immense interest in playing golf, Lara said: “My golfing experience spans all corners of the World – Brazil, New Zealand, LA. I think the best time is when you play with friends and my best friend is former Manchester United player Dwight Yorke; anytime we can get together on a golf course is the best experience.”

Lara also spoke about his experience of playing the Dunhill, ProAm, playing at St Andrews. “You get a lot of celebrities there at St.Andrews. Shane Warne is always there, Micheal Vaughan, and (Jacques) Kallis. I have played in tremendous golf courses around the world. It is tough to pin-point one and say that this is my best experience.”

But why did Lara start playing golf?

“First of all there are couple of reasons. One when you play a team sport all your life, to get out there and show some individualism in a sport where you play against the nature. It is a great release away from the pressures of a team sport and having to travel around the world, and just do that. I found that it helps me a lot, just to move my attention away from the intensity of cricket.

“I also I remember the reason why did I start my golf. We had a four day game against (Curtly) Ambrose. I was playing for Trinidad against the Leeward Islands with Winston Benjamin, Curtly Ambrose, Kenneth Benjamin and it was a green track. The four day game lasted two days, so I had two days to play golf.”