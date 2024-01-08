Tiger Woods ends longtime partnership with Nike

Tiger Woods announced on Monday that he is ending his 27-year partnership with apparel king Nike.

Inking a deal with Nike when he was 20 years old, Woods went on to win 82 PGA Tour titles and 15 majors wearing the swoosh of Nike. Woods’ first deal with Nike was five years for $40 million.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever,” Woods said in a statement.

“Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

Nike thanked Woods in an Instagram post, saying, “It was a hell of a round, Tiger.”

“Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful,” Nike said in the post.

Woods is the tournament host of The Genesis Invitational, held in Los Angeles, which will be played from February 15-18.

Woods has been wearing FootJoy golf shoes for about two years.