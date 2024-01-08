MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tiger Woods ends longtime partnership with Nike

Inking a deal with Nike when he was 20 years old, Woods went on to win 82 PGA Tour titles and 15 majors wearing the swoosh of Nike. Woods’ first deal with Nike was five years for $40 million.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 22:18 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Woods had been a brand ambassador for Nike since 1996.
FILE PHOTO: Woods had been a brand ambassador for Nike since 1996. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Woods had been a brand ambassador for Nike since 1996. | Photo Credit: AP

Tiger Woods announced on Monday that he is ending his 27-year partnership with apparel king Nike.

Inking a deal with Nike when he was 20 years old, Woods went on to win 82 PGA Tour titles and 15 majors wearing the swoosh of Nike. Woods’ first deal with Nike was five years for $40 million.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever,” Woods said in a statement.

“Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

ALSO READ | McIlroy eases criticism of LIV Golf, says Rahm defection was a smart business move

Nike thanked Woods in an Instagram post, saying, “It was a hell of a round, Tiger.”

“Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful,” Nike said in the post.

Woods is the tournament host of The Genesis Invitational, held in Los Angeles, which will be played from February 15-18.

Woods has been wearing FootJoy golf shoes for about two years.

Related Topics

Tiger Woods /

PGA Tour /

Nike /

Genesis Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Franz Beckenbauer dies: Tributes pour in from around the world
    Team Sportstar
  2. Franz Beckenbauer dies: German football legend and FIFA World Cup winner no more
    AP
  3. Tiger Woods ends longtime partnership with Nike
    Reuters
  4. Franz Beckenbauer dies: Looking back at the legendary centre-back who perfected the role of a ‘libero’
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Chennai Quick Guns goes table top; Gujarat Giants dominates Telugu Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Tiger Woods ends longtime partnership with Nike
    Reuters
  2. McIlroy eases criticism of LIV Golf, says Rahm defection was a smart business move
    AP
  3. Scheffler wins player vote as PGA Tour player of the year over Rahm
    AP
  4. Questions over LIV linger as PGA Tour opens 2024 campaign
    AFP
  5. Arrogant Tour chiefs doing a bad job, says Hovland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Franz Beckenbauer dies: Tributes pour in from around the world
    Team Sportstar
  2. Franz Beckenbauer dies: German football legend and FIFA World Cup winner no more
    AP
  3. Tiger Woods ends longtime partnership with Nike
    Reuters
  4. Franz Beckenbauer dies: Looking back at the legendary centre-back who perfected the role of a ‘libero’
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Chennai Quick Guns goes table top; Gujarat Giants dominates Telugu Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment