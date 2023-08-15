MagazineBuy Print

Viktor Hovland selected for Team Europe’s Ryder Cup roster

The 25-year-old was 0-3-2 in 2021, his only previous Ryder Cup appearance. He also became the first player from Norway to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 21:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Viktor Hovland plays a shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Viktor Hovland plays a shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Viktor Hovland plays a shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. | Photo Credit: AFP

Norwegian Viktor Hovland became the third member of Team Europe’s Ryder Cup roster on Tuesday, joining Jon Rahm and Rory McIlory on captain Luke Donald’s team.

“My man!! Welcome to the party! 3 down, 9 to go,” Donald wrote in a social media announcement.

Ranked number five in the World Golf Rankings, Hovland has four PGA Tour wins and two on the DP World Tour. He will make his second consecutive Ryder Cup appearance following automatic qualification.

The 25-year-old was 0-3-2 in 2021, his only previous Ryder Cup appearance. He was the first player from Norway to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup when it was held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in 2021.

A top-20 finisher in each of golf’s four majors this season, including runner-up at the PGA Championship, Hovland hasn’t missed a cut in 18 PGA Tour starts this year.

The Ryder Cup begins September 29 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club near Rome. The U.S. is the defending champion.

Related Topics

Viktor Hovland /

Jon Rahm /

Rory McIlroy /

Ryder Cup

More on Golf

  1. Viktor Hovland selected for Team Europe’s Ryder Cup roster
    Reuters
  2. Diksha Dagar produces best-ever show by Indian woman golfer in Majors, ends Women’s Open at T-21
    PTI
  3. American golfer Lilia Vu captures second major in 2023 at Women’s British Open
    AP
  4. Women’s Open: Golfers Aditi, Diksha make the cut in a Major for first time
    PTI
  5. Rory McIlroy begins quest for record 4th FedEx Cup title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

