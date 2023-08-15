Viktor Hovland selected for Team Europe’s Ryder Cup roster

Norwegian Viktor Hovland became the third member of Team Europe’s Ryder Cup roster on Tuesday, joining Jon Rahm and Rory McIlory on captain Luke Donald’s team.

“My man!! Welcome to the party! 3 down, 9 to go,” Donald wrote in a social media announcement.

Ranked number five in the World Golf Rankings, Hovland has four PGA Tour wins and two on the DP World Tour. He will make his second consecutive Ryder Cup appearance following automatic qualification.

The 25-year-old was 0-3-2 in 2021, his only previous Ryder Cup appearance. He was the first player from Norway to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup when it was held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in 2021.

A top-20 finisher in each of golf’s four majors this season, including runner-up at the PGA Championship, Hovland hasn’t missed a cut in 18 PGA Tour starts this year.

The Ryder Cup begins September 29 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club near Rome. The U.S. is the defending champion.