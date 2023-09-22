MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vizag Open Golf: Sunhit Bishnoi overtakes Akshay Sharma to lead after third round

Vizag Open golf: The 22-year-old Sunhit’s (69-69-69) third straight 69 meant he was well-placed to take a shot at his second title as he enjoyed a slender one-shot advantage over second-placed Akshay Sharma (67-68-73) of Chandigarh.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 18:15 IST , VISAKHAPATNAM - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Sunhit Bishnoi in action at the Vizag Open round three.
Sunhit Bishnoi in action at the Vizag Open round three. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Sunhit Bishnoi in action at the Vizag Open round three. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sunhit Bishnoi of Gurugram shot a three-under 69 in round three to move into the lead at nine-under 207 at the Rs. one crore Vizag Open golf championship at the East Point Golf Club (EPGC) here on Friday.

The 22-year-old Sunhit’s (69-69-69) third straight 69 meant he was well-placed to take a shot at his second title as he enjoyed a slender one-shot advantage over second-placed Akshay Sharma (67-68-73) of Chandigarh.

Shivendra Singh Sisodia (69-69-72), another Gurugram-based golfer, was in third place at six-under 210.

Sunhit, lying tied second and three shots off the lead at the halfway stage, ground it out over his first seven holes on Friday when gusts of wind were playing havoc. He picked up two birdies on that stretch including a 25-feet conversion on the fifth to close the gap with the overnight leader Akshay Sharma.

Bishnoi, who won his maiden title on the PGTI last month, dropped a bogey on the ninth but resumed his charge to the top of the leaderboard with two more birdies on the back-nine including one on the 15th where his approach shot from 100 yards lipped out of the hole but set up a tap-in for him.

Akshay Sharma, the halfway leader, had an off day with the putter that saw him slip one spot to second position. He made 14 greens in regulation thanks to his solid hitting but his 34 putts meant he ended the day with a 73 that featured two birdies and three bogeys.

Shivendra also dropped one spot from tied second to third after his round of 72 which included four birdies and four bogeys. He made a 60-feet conversion on the first hole and a 40-footer on the 17th.

TATA Steel PGTI Rankings leader Om Prakash Chouhan (74) was tied sixth at three-under 213.

Visakhapatnam’s Rahman Mehboob Shorif was placed 53rd at 13-over 229.

Round 3 Leaderboard
207: Sunhit Bishnoi (69-69-69).
208: Akshay Sharma (67-68-73).
210: Shivendra Singh Sisodia (69-69-72).

Related stories

Related Topics

golf /

Shivendra Singh /

PGTI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vizag Open Golf: Sunhit Bishnoi overtakes Akshay Sharma to lead after third round
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Asian Games 2023: India looks to ‘Baig’ a medal with veteran coach stressing on enjoying the Asiad experience
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. World Cup 2023 winner to get more than Rs 33 crore, ICC announces prize money
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC rescheduled after Jhingan, Chinglensana leave for Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: Gill, Gaikwad off to strong start in 277 chase against Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Vizag Open Golf: Sunhit Bishnoi overtakes Akshay Sharma to lead after third round
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Vizag Open Golf: Akshay Sharma in lead after round two
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Mohammad Sanju takes early lead in Vizag Open Golf
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Phil Mickelson says he’s done gambling and is on the road to being ‘‘the person I want to be’‘
    AP
  5. New Zealand’s Fox wins BMW PGA Championship
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vizag Open Golf: Sunhit Bishnoi overtakes Akshay Sharma to lead after third round
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Asian Games 2023: India looks to ‘Baig’ a medal with veteran coach stressing on enjoying the Asiad experience
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. World Cup 2023 winner to get more than Rs 33 crore, ICC announces prize money
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC rescheduled after Jhingan, Chinglensana leave for Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: Gill, Gaikwad off to strong start in 277 chase against Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment