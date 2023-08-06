Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: China earns first point, holds Korea to a 1-1 draw

A resolute China denied multiple scoring chances to Korea to earn its first point in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 with a 1-1 draw at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Sunday.

China bore no semblance to the side that had leaked 12 goals in its first two games, playing deep in its own half and stuck to its defensive approach right till the end.

Korea set the tempo early in the first quarter.

China, however, remained untroubled, deploying man-markers on Cheoleon Park and Sunghyun Kim, cutting off the outlets for Korea’s midfield. For the little time it enjoyed possession, it was asked to negotiate with Korea’s high-press.

Korea made the first foray forward – Jonghyun Jang scooped an aerial into the Chinese circle, Hyeseung Lee trapped it on the right side, took two strides to his right and launched a shot. But China’s goalkeeper Caiyu Wang thwarted it on time.

Its second circle entry came with Lee penetrating from the right but his cut back to Woo Cheon Ji was nabbed away with a last-ditch tackle.

The breakthrough finally came in the 18th minute from a penalty corner when veteran Jang squeezed his drag flick between Wang’s legs, sending the Korean supporters, the majority in the stadium, into a loud cheer.

For China, Qijun Chen fed multiple passes into the circle from the right, only to see them go untouched. The closest chance was a flash across the face of the goal which missed a diving Wenhui E by a whisker.

A similar story unfolded in the second half with Korea controlling the ball. Kim nearly doubled its advantage when a deflection landed his way at the edge of the circle. He turned and took a jab at goal only for Wang to palm it away.

China, however, grew into the game in the third period, making attempts at circle penetration through the right flank.

It was rewarded for its patience in the 43rd minute when Dongquan Pan deflected a slap shot into the circle to the far post and Gao tapped it past the keeper to make it all square.

Pan nearly put China ahead when he attempted to deflect Weijiang Zhu’s swipe into the circle into the goal but missed.

Having let China back into the contest, Korea switched gears looking for a winner. In the dying seconds of the third period, JungHoo Kim ventured into the circle from the right and took aim at the goal, only to be blocked by Wang.

The fourth quarter started with Ji attempting a reverse-stick hit at goal but missed the target. Moments later, Juyoung Lee’s poke into the circle slipped past two forwards.

Korea won a penalty corner in the 54th minute but Wang, yet again, could not be breached. It had its final short-corner two minutes from the final hooter.

Going for a variation, Jang dragged his flick to a diving Kim at the right post, only to see him send it off target.