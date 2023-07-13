Pakistan certain about Asian Champions Trophy participation

Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy is certain, with the sports minister indicating there would be no government hurdles to the team’s presence at the tournament.

Unveiling the tournament trophy at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on Thursday, Union sports minister Anurag Thakur said, “In all multinational competitions, irrespective of the sport, we believe it is the players and teams that participate, and we welcome all players,” although he did not specify when the formalities would be completed.

A grand start to the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 Pass the Ball Trophy Tour as Shri Anurag Thakur Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting played some Hockey and passed it on to Chandigarh for the next part of the tour. Here… pic.twitter.com/lYx3aoGUCJ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 13, 2023

The Pakistan football team recently received visas for the SAFF Championship at the last moment and landed in the country barely 24 hours before their first game. Besides India and Pakistan, the tournament starting August 3, will feature Korea, Malaysia, Japan and China at the revamped and relaid Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

The trophy will be taken through Chandigarh, Guwahati, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Bangalore and Trivandrum over the next week, accompanied by promotional activities, reaching Chennai on July 20 before travelling to visiting districts throughout Tamil Nadu.

The trophy tour will help create awareness about the event and promote the sport and will serve as a testament to the growing popularity of the sport in our country,” Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said. Also present were several former India stars, including Harbinder Singh, Ashok Diwan, Zafar Iqbal, HJS Chimni and Jagbir Singh.