Hockey World Cup: Germany crushes South Korea 7-2 but fails to top Pool B

Needing a victory with a margin of eight goals in its final World Cup Pool B game to overtake Belgium to the top spot, Germany could only manage a 7-2 win over South Korea here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Friday.

The two-time champion got off to a quick start through Niklas Wellen’s goal in the opening minute to set itself up nicely. Martin Zwicker dispossessed Korea in its own half and the ball found the stick of Wellen, who spun away from his defender to fire in with a reverse hit.

Andre Henning’s side had three penalty corners to add to the scoring but failed to convert any of them. Korea then scored in the final seconds of the first quarter from a penalty corner when Jonghyun Jang struck it low to the right of Alexander Stadler.

Wellen then scored again in the first minute of the second quarter when Germany moved the ball quickly from left to right before Teo Hinrichs darted in to find the striker, who ran in front of a defender and fired it in on the half-turn. For all the possession and circle penetrations, Germany couldn’t add to the goals in the second half.

Both teams found themselves on even footing in the second period with Stadler being alert to kick away two dangerous balls played into the goalmouth area, while Moritz Trompertz fired over the bar with a tomahawk effort. It was end-to-end hockey but it was Germany which added to its lead from a turnover. Thies Prinz broke forward with pace before playing in Hannes Muller, who set up an unmarked Weller to slot home an easy finish for his hat-trick.

Two minutes later, former Argentina international Gonzalo Peillat scored his first goal for Germany in a World Cup from a penalty corner, where a fierce drag-flick evaded the defender and hit the back of the net.

In the final quarter, Germany added another gear in a bid to outscore Belgium and gave the defending champs a scare. Justus Weigand got a slight touch to Peillat’s shot from the circle after picking up a loose ball. Then in the 52 nd minute, Mats Grambusch and Moritz Ludwig sounded the board twice with quickfire goals.

Despite having an 8-minute cushion, Germany couldn’t break through the deep Korean defence inside the circle. With Stadler taken off in search of goals, Korea capitalised with a penalty corner in the final minute when Jang converted his drag-flick.

Germany will next face France on Monday in the crossovers to make the last eight stages.

RESULT: South Korea (Jonghyun Jang 14’ 59’) 2-7 Germany (Niklas Wellen 1’ 16’ 40’, Gonzalo Peillat 42’, Justus Weigand 50’, Mats Grambusch 52’, Mortiz Trompertz 52’)