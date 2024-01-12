MagazineBuy Print

FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Ranchi: Preview, squad, schedule, live streaming info

FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024: Here is all you need to know about the women’s hockey Olympic qualifiers in Ranchi as India aims to secure its third consecutive Olympic Games.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 13:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian women’s team training at Astro Turf Hockey Stadium, Ranchi for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Ranchi.
Indian women’s team training at Astro Turf Hockey Stadium, Ranchi for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Ranchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Indian women’s team training at Astro Turf Hockey Stadium, Ranchi for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Ranchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

PREVIEW

The battle to earn a berth for Paris Olympics begins with the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 kicking off in Ranchi, Jharkhand at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf on Saturday.

Where to watch FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 live in India?
The matches will be shown on the Sports18 TV channel. Live streaming of the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema.

The eight teams in the fray include World No. 5 Germany, Japan, Chile and Czech Republic in Pool A while hosts India are clubbed in Pool B with New Zealand, United States and Italy. Only the top three teams in the tournament will make the qualification cut. 

READ | FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: India has enough options for Penalty Corners, says coach Schopman

Vying for its third consecutive Olympic berth, the Savita-led Indian team are optimistic about its chances. Going into the tournament as the second highest ranked team, the hosts will be riding on some significant performances in recent times, namely the Asian Champions Trophy where it avenged its loss to China in the 19 th Asian Games Hangzhou semifinal.

India Squad-
Savita Punia (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Beauty Dungdung Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya.

The Indian side will begin its campaign with a match against the United States on Saturday. The Indian team had defeated the US in the 2019 Olympic Qualifiers and will be looking to repeat that performance this time too.

Pool A Pool B
Germany India
Japan New Zealand
Chile United States
Czech Republic Italy

On Sunday, the hosts will take on New Zealand. After a day’s rest, India will play Italy on 16th January while the semifinals will be held on 18th and the final on 19th January.

India Schedule:
All in India Standard Times (IST)
13th January, Saturday: India v United States- 7:30pm
14th January, Sunday: India v New Zealand- 7:30pm
15th January, Monday: Rest Day
16th January, Tuesday: India v Italy- 7:30pm
17th January, Wednesday: Rest Day
18th January, Thursday: Semifinals- 4:30pm and 7:30pm
19th January, Friday: Final- 7:30pm

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
