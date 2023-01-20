Hockey

Hockey World Cup knockouts 2023: Quarterfinals, crossovers, classification, schedule, fixtures list, time, venues

FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: Here is the full list of quarterfinal and crossover games, time and venues.

Team Sportstar
20 January, 2023 20:43 IST
20 January, 2023 20:43 IST
Manpreet Singh tries to beat England defender during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup.

Manpreet Singh tries to beat England defender during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 group stage concluded on Friday and four teams qualified for the quarterfinals.

Australia, Belgium, Netherlands and England were the pool winners and they will meet the winners of the crossover fixtures in the last eight stage.

READ | HOCKEY WORLD CUP 2023 POINTS TABLE

Eight teams - the second and third placed in group stage - will compete in four crossover fixtures on January 22 and January 23 to determine the remaining four quarterfinalists.

Meanwhile, the bottom-placed teams from the pools will play in the 9-16 classification games.

Here is the full list of crossover and quarterfinal fixtures:

Fixture TeamsDateTime (IST)Venue
Crossover 1 Malaysia vs SpainJanuary 224:30 PMBhubaneswar
Crossover 2India vs New ZealandJanuary 227:00 PMBhubaneswar
Crossover 3Argentina vs South KoreaJanuary 234:30 PMBhubaneswar
Crossover 4Germany vs FranceJanuary 237:00 PMBhubaneswar
Quarterfinal 1Australia vs Malaysia/SpainJanuary 244:30 PMBhubaneswar
Quarterfinal 2Belgium vs India/New ZealandJanuary 247:00 PMBhubaneswar
Quarterfinal 3Netherlands vs Argentina/South KoreaJanuary 254:30 PMBhubaneswar
Quarterfinal 4England vs Germany/FranceJanuary 257:00 PMBhubaneswar
9-16th ClassificationSouth Africa vs Malaysia/SpainJanuary 2611:30 AMRourkela
9-16th ClassificationJapan vs India/New ZealandJanuary 262:00 PMRourkela
9-16th ClassificationChile vs Argentina/South KoreaJanuary 264:30 PMRourkela
9-16th ClassificationWales vs Germany/FranceJanuary 267:00 PMRourkela

 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
