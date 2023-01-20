Hockey World Cup knockouts 2023: Quarterfinals, crossovers, classification, schedule, fixtures list, time, venues

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 group stage concluded on Friday and four teams qualified for the quarterfinals.

Australia, Belgium, Netherlands and England were the pool winners and they will meet the winners of the crossover fixtures in the last eight stage.

Eight teams - the second and third placed in group stage - will compete in four crossover fixtures on January 22 and January 23 to determine the remaining four quarterfinalists.

Meanwhile, the bottom-placed teams from the pools will play in the 9-16 classification games.

Here is the full list of crossover and quarterfinal fixtures: