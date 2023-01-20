Hockey World Cup knockouts 2023: Quarterfinals, crossovers, classification, schedule, fixtures list, time, venues

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 group stage concluded on Friday and four teams qualified for the quarterfinals.
Australia, Belgium, Netherlands and England were the pool winners and they will meet the winners of the crossover fixtures in the last eight stage.
READ | HOCKEY WORLD CUP 2023 POINTS TABLE
Eight teams - the second and third placed in group stage - will compete in four crossover fixtures on January 22 and January 23 to determine the remaining four quarterfinalists.
Meanwhile, the bottom-placed teams from the pools will play in the 9-16 classification games.
Here is the full list of crossover and quarterfinal fixtures:
|Fixture
|Teams
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Crossover 1
|Malaysia vs Spain
|January 22
|4:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Crossover 2
|India vs New Zealand
|January 22
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Crossover 3
|Argentina vs South Korea
|January 23
|4:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Crossover 4
|Germany vs France
|January 23
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Quarterfinal 1
|Australia vs Malaysia/Spain
|January 24
|4:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Quarterfinal 2
|Belgium vs India/New Zealand
|January 24
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Quarterfinal 3
|Netherlands vs Argentina/South Korea
|January 25
|4:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Quarterfinal 4
|England vs Germany/France
|January 25
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|9-16th Classification
|South Africa vs Malaysia/Spain
|January 26
|11:30 AM
|Rourkela
|9-16th Classification
|Japan vs India/New Zealand
|January 26
|2:00 PM
|Rourkela
|9-16th Classification
|Chile vs Argentina/South Korea
|January 26
|4:30 PM
|Rourkela
|9-16th Classification
|Wales vs Germany/France
|January 26
|7:00 PM
|Rourkela