India finished second in the group stage at the Hockey World Cup 2023 and advanced to the crossover stage where it will take on New Zealand on January 22 in Bhubaneswar.

While crossovers are not quarterfinals, the stage is a part of the knockout phase of the World Cup. Since the winners will advance to the quarterfinals, it could even be referred to as pre-quarterfinals of sorts.

What is a crossover match?

According to the tournament format, the second and third teams in the Pool stage will have a chance to play against each other to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The idea was to offer a second chance to the teams ending in third place in their groups. Moreover, it incentivizes the top position in the group stage since the Pool toppers advance directly to the quarterfinals.

What happens to the losing teams in crossover matches?

The losing teams are eliminated from the competition and play the 9-16th place classification matches. They face the teams that have ended last in the Pool stage.

What are the crossover fixtures in the Hockey World Cup 2023?

Malaysia vs Spain - January 22

India vs New Zealand - January 22

Argentina vs South Korea - January 23

Germany vs France - January 23

When was the crossover round introduced by FIH?

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) Executive Board agreed to introduce the round in 2016.

A host of changes was introduced, including changing the format of a hockey match to four quarters of 15 minutes each.

When was the crossover round implemented at a World Cup?

The 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar was the first World Cup to implement the crossover fixtures round. However, all four fixtures were won by teams ending the group stage in second place.

