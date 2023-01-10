Hockey World Cup: Complete list of men’s WC winners from 1971 to 2018

As the build-up for the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, continues, here is the list of the winning teams at the previous 14 editions and some interesting trivia related to the same.

⦿ Pakistan won the inaugural Men’s Hockey World Cup in 1971, beating Spain 1-0 in the final in Barcelona with Akhtarul Islam scoring the winning goal in the 26th minute.

⦿ Pakistan has won the Men’s World Cup four times, the most by any team. Netherlands and Australia are joint-second with three titles each.

⦿ India’s only title came in 1975 when it beat Pakistan 2-1 in the final in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Pakistan’s Muhammad Zahid Sheikh gave his team the lead in the 17th minute but two quick goals by Surjit Singh Randhawa (44th minute) and Ashok Kumar (51st minute) sealed the win for Indian team.

⦿ Netherlands and Germany are the only two teams which have won the title at home. While the Dutch have done it twice (1973 and 1998), Germany achieved the feat in 2006 while successfully defending its title from four years ago.

⦿ Overall, Australia has grabbed the most number of medals at World Cups. Apart from its three titles in 1986, 2010 and 2014, it has two silver medals and five bronze medals.