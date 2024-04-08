MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PT Usha says IOA Executive Council members trying to sideline her

The internal feud in the IOA, which came out in public in January, is still continuing even as three months are left for the Paris Olympics to begin.

Published : Apr 08, 2024 16:32 IST , NEW DELHI - 4 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Usha said it was disheartening to see that the Executive Council members were not able to work as a team.
FILE PHOTO: Usha said it was disheartening to see that the Executive Council members were not able to work as a team. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Usha said it was disheartening to see that the Executive Council members were not able to work as a team. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Monday said that the revolting Executive Council members were trying to sideline her by their acts of defiance, including issuing termination letters to an official appointed by her.

On Friday, nine EC members had pasted a signed notice at the IOA office premises here, asking “unauthorised persons” not to enter its headquarters. The notice, which Usha termed as “arbitrary”, was directed at two recently appointed officials.

A majority of EC members had earlier claimed that they had signed a suspension order declaring Raghuram Iyer’s appointment as IOA CEO in January as null and void. The EC members also claimed that they had “terminated” Ajay Narang from the post of executive assistant to IOA president.

ALSO READ | Hockey India goes with tried-and-tested in picking core probables for women’s national camp

Usha acknowledged the receipt of the termination letter served to Narang by the EC members but rejected it as “absolute nullity”.

“It is disheartening to see that we are still not able to work as a team and each of your acts is an attempt to sideline me,” Usha said in her response sent to the revolting EC members.

“I am left with no option but to remind you all that the day-to-day administrative functions including hiring and firing of staff is not the job of the Executive Council. As the EC, we should be using our powers and right for much more important aspects of taking the IOA to heights,” she said.

“It is directed to the IOA staff to remove any copies of the notice posted within the IOA Bhawan. Further, the IOA staff is instructed to follow guidance and directives from my office via my executive assistant.”

The internal feud in the IOA, which came out in public in January, is still continuing even as three months are left for the Paris Olympics to begin.

Usha said the continuation or termination of Narang, who was appointed on June 7, 2023, would only be based on her recommendation and not on the “whims and fancies of anybody else”.

“The termination documents are an absolute nullity. The appointment of the executive assistant to the president is not within the jurisdiction of the Executive Council and thus the termination is non est and bad in law. I am satisfied with the work done by Captain Ajay Kumar Narang (Retd) and do not find any reason to terminate his services,” said the legendary track athlete, who is also a sitting Rajya Sabha member.

ALSO READ | Badminton Asia Championships Preview: Sindhu and Co. face tough challenge against world’s best

She requested all the EC members “to not act in excess of the powers and responsibilities granted by the IOA constitution and in direct violation of the provisions therein”.

“I yet again implore you to start working as a team for the betterment of the athletes and the Olympic Movement in India,” she said.

Just a few days after Iyer was made CEO on January 6, 12 out of 15 EC members alleged that Usha “exerted pressure” on them to pave the way for his appointment, a charge the legendary athlete described as “shameful”.

Iyer and Narang, however, had been discharging their official duties since being brought on board by Usha, who asserted that she has full confidence in the newly-appointed CEO and there was no going back on the decision to hire him.

The salary of the CEO, which is Rs. 20 lakh per month plus allowances (total CTC of around Rs. 3 crore per annum), is learnt to be at the centre of the feud between Usha and a majority of the EC members, who have claimed that the IOA president “unilaterally” decided on the matter.

Replying to the charges, Usha said that the appointment of CEO was discussed at length in the EC meeting (in January) and a majority of the members present “ratified” it.

She said most of the EC members recommended a renegotiation of the remuneration fixed for the CEO citing lack of funding at the IOA and it “was reduced by over 30 per cent of the earlier agreed pay”.

Usha had also warned the EC members that the International Olympic Committee may intervene and suspend India if they continue to act defiant.

Related Topics

Indian Olympic Association /

PT Usha /

IOA /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Bumrah does Bumrah things and gets Mumbai Indians over the line
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. CSK vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss today, Kolkata Knight Riders or Chennai Super Kings?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shubhankar is peaking at right time, can win gold at Paris Olympics: coach Jesse Grewal
    PTI
  4. Indian-American Akshay Bhatia wins Texas Open title, books Augusta Masters spot
    PTI
  5. CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Super Kings look to return to winning ways, host in-form Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. PT Usha says IOA Executive Council members trying to sideline her
    PTI
  2. Commonwealth Games Federation plans to announce the new 2026 host next month
    PTI
  3. Indian sports wrap, April 7: Tvesa Malik finishes at T-16 in South Africa, Ridhima at T-30
    Team Sportstar
  4. Alexis Nicolas Upsets Regian Eersel To Claim ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 6: Velavan Senthilkumar loses in German Open squash quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Bumrah does Bumrah things and gets Mumbai Indians over the line
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. CSK vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss today, Kolkata Knight Riders or Chennai Super Kings?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shubhankar is peaking at right time, can win gold at Paris Olympics: coach Jesse Grewal
    PTI
  4. Indian-American Akshay Bhatia wins Texas Open title, books Augusta Masters spot
    PTI
  5. CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Super Kings look to return to winning ways, host in-form Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment