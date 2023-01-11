Hockey World Cup 2023: What are the FIH rankings of teams ahead of men’s WC in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela?

As the build-up for the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, continues, here are the team ranking before the prolific World Cup.

The three-time World champion, Australia is currently on top of the rankings with 3053.63 points having won the Commonwealth Games gold thrashing India 7-0 and later defeating the Men in Blue in four out of the five Test match series.

Belgium, the defending World champions is second placed with its FIH Pro League ups and downs. The Red Lions’ performance in the league reflected by dropping one spot, before defeating Argentina 4-2 and returning to status quo with 2857.72 points.

Close behind Belgium are the Dutch with 2722.68 points. Oranje has remained in the third spot for the most of 2022 by winning the FIH Pro League 2021-22 title.

Germany and England follow in the fourth and fifth spot, hosts India is in the sixth place with 2485.68 points. While its Pro League wins earned the Men in Blue several points, its recent four out of five match Test series loss ensure it slipped by one position.

Argentina, Spain, New Zealand and Korea complete the top 10 teams to compete in World Cup 2023. Chile, which is rankled 22nd is the lowest ranked team participating in this World Cup.