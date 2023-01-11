As the build-up for the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 20, continues, here is all you need to know about the prolific World Cup trophy.

Carved out of gold, silver, ivory and teak, this masterpiece of craftsmanship, the 650 mm tall World Cup trophy consists of a hockey stick and ball atop of a large, embellished globe.

When and who designed the World Cup trophy?

Basheer Moojid, the man who designed the trophy got the help from the members of the Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Corps of the Pakistan Army to bring the trophy to life.

The World Cup trophy was formally presented to FIH President Rene Frank in Brussels by Mr H. E. Masood, the Pakistani Ambassador to Belgium on March 27, 1971.

Thereafter, the trophy has been presented to the winning team at every World Cup since the inaugural edition.

Who clinched the first World Cup trophy?

Coincidentally, Pakistan won the inaugural Men’s Hockey World Cup in 1971, beating Spain 1-0 in the final in Barcelona with Akhtarul Islam scoring the winning goal in the 26th minute.