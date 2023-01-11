Hockey

Hockey World Cup: All you need to know about the WC trophy

As the build-up for the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, continues, here is all you need to know about the prolific World Cup trophy.

Team Sportstar
11 January, 2023 14:46 IST
11 January, 2023 14:46 IST
The FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Trophy.

The FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Trophy. | Photo Credit: PTI

As the build-up for the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, continues, here is all you need to know about the prolific World Cup trophy.

As the build-up for the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 20, continues, here is all you need to know about the prolific World Cup trophy.

Carved out of gold, silver, ivory and teak, this masterpiece of craftsmanship, the 650 mm tall World Cup trophy consists of a hockey stick and ball atop of a large, embellished globe.

When and who designed the World Cup trophy?

Basheer Moojid, the man who designed the trophy got the help from the members of the Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Corps of the Pakistan Army to bring the trophy to life.

The World Cup trophy was formally presented to FIH President Rene Frank in Brussels by Mr H. E. Masood, the Pakistani Ambassador to Belgium on March 27, 1971.

Thereafter, the trophy has been presented to the winning team at every World Cup since the inaugural edition.

Who clinched the first World Cup trophy?

Coincidentally, Pakistan won the inaugural Men’s Hockey World Cup in 1971, beating Spain 1-0 in the final in Barcelona with Akhtarul Islam scoring the winning goal in the 26th minute.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Editor's Pick

India announces 18-member squad for Hockey World Cup, Harmanpreet Singh named captain

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

India goes down 4-5 to Australia in 5th hockey Test, loses series 1-4

India vs Australia hockey Tests: India concedes last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia 

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us