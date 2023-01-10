Hockey

Hockey World Cup: Who are the top goal scorers at every men’s WC since 1971

Leading up to the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, here is the list of the top scorers at the previous 14 editions.

Team Sportstar
10 January, 2023 19:07 IST
FILE PHOTO: Paul Litjens (15 goals) of the Netherlands holds the record of most goals by a player at a single edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup.

FILE PHOTO: Paul Litjens (15 goals) of the Netherlands holds the record of most goals by a player at a single edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

As the build-up for the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, continues, here is the list of the top scorers at the previous 14 editions and some interesting trivia related to the same.

  • ⦿ Pakistan’s Tanvir Ahmad Dar (eight goals) was the top scorer at the first men’s hockey world cup held in 1971 in Barcelona, Spain
  • ⦿ The first time a player scored 10 or more goals at a single edition was in 1978 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Dutchman Paul Litjens topped the chart with 15 goals. Since then, the achievement has been matched by eight other players. However, Litjens’ tally still remains the highest-ever by a player at a single edition.
  • ⦿ The first time two players finished the tournament as joint top scorers was in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where Pakistan’s Manzoorul Hassan and Poland’s Stefan Otulakowski both had seven goals.
  • ⦿ Dutchman Taeke Taekema is the only player to have finished as the top scorer at two editions. Taekema scored 11 goals at the 2006 edition in Mönchengladbach, Germany and four years later, he was the joint top scorer along with Australia’s Luke Doerner with eight goals.
  • ⦿ Out of the 14 editions, only on five occasions was the top scorer from the World Cup-winning side. And surprisingly, Litjens is not one of them as the Netherlands lost the 1978 final 2-3 to Pakistan.
YEARCITYPLAYER'S NAMECOUNTRYGOALS SCORED
2018BhubaneswarBlake GoversAustralia7
2018BhubaneswarAlexander HendrickxBelgium7
2014The Hague (Netherlands)Gonzalo PeillatArgentina 10
2010New DelhiLuke Doerner Australia8
2010New DelhiTaeke TaekemaNetherlands8
2006Mönchengladbach, GermanyTaeke TaekemaNetherlands11
2002 Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaJorge LombiArgentina10
2002Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaSohail AbbasPakistan10
1998Utrecht, NetherlandsJay StacyAustralia 12
1994Sydney, AustraliaTaco van den HonertNetherlands10
1990Lahore, PakistanIgnacio Escudé Spain10
1986London, EnglandRic Charlesworth Australia7
1982MumbaiRajunder SinghIndia12
1978Buenos Aires, ArgentinaPaul LitjensNetherlands15
1975Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaManzoorul HassanPakistan7
1975Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaStefan OtulakowskiPoland7
1973Amstelveen, NetherlandsTies Kruize Netherlands9
1971Barcelona, SpainTanvir Ahmad DarPakistan8

