Hockey World Cup schedule 2023: Full fixtures list, knockouts, dates, time and venues in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela

The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup will get underway on January 13 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar with Argentina taking on South Africa.

Hosts India will also be seen in action on January 13, when it faces Spain in Rourkela at the newly constructed Birsa Munda Stadium. This will be the 15th edition of the World Cup.

India will host the tournament for the second consecutive occasion. The 2018 World Cup was held in Bhubaneswar as well where Belgium won the title, Netherlands finished runner-up and Australia secured the bronze.

The 2023 edition will have 16 teams taking part - divided into four groups of four teams each. The winner of each group will directly advance to the quarterfinal while the second and third placed teams from each group will play the crossover round and the winner will go through to the quarters.

Here is the full list of fixtures, dates and time for the Hockey World Cup matches: