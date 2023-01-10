Hockey World Cup 2023: India schedule, games, date and time, squad, live streaming info

India will begin its campaign at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup on Friday, January 13, at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

India is among the teams to have played at every edition of the World Cup, and will be making its 15th appearance at the tournament in 2023.

READ | FIH Hockey World Cup Full Schedule, Games, Time

The last time India lifted the World Cup was in 1975 and since then the best finish the side has managed was 5th at the 1994 edition.

But backed by home support, and high on confidence after the Olympic bronze medal in 2021, India will hope to land a place at the podium.

Who will India face in the group stage?

India has been drafted in Group D along with England, Wales and Spain. If India tops the group, it will advance to the quarterfinal. In case it ends in second or third place, it will play the crossover match and win in order to qualify.

When are India’s group stage games?

India vs Spain - Rourkela - January 13

England vs India - Rourkela - January 15

India vs Wales - Bhubaneswar - January 19

What time will India’s games begin?

All of India’s group stage games will commence at 7:00 PM IST.

What is India’s squad for the FIH Hockey World Cup?

Goalkeeper: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak

Defender: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Midfielder: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh

Forward: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

Standby: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh

When and where to watch India’s games at the FIH Hockey World Cup?

India’s games, along with all other games, at the World Cup will be telecast on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 SD.

The games can also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.