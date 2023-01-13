Hockey World Cup 2023 started on January 13 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela with eight teams competing across four games.

The 16 teams have been divided into four groups/pools of four teams each. Each team will play three matches in the group stage and the top team from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals.

The second and third placed teams will play the crossover matches which will start from January 22.

Here are the latest points tables and pool standings:

POOL A

Standings Team Played Won Lost Draw Goal Difference Points 1 Australia 1 1 0 0 8 3 2 Argentina 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 South Africa 1 0 1 0 -1 0 4 France 1 0 1 0 -8 0

POOL B

Standings Team Played Won Lost Draw Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0

POOL C

Standings Team Played Won Lost Draw Goal Difference Points 1 Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0

POOL D

Standings Team Played Won Lost Draw Goal Difference Points 1 England 1 1 0 0 5 3 2 India 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Spain 1 0 1 0 -2 0 4 Wales 1 0 1 0 -5 0

(Points table updates after January 13 fixtures)