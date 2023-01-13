Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table: India beats Spain, Australia tops Pool A with 8-0 win; latest updates

Hockey World Cup 2023: Here are the latest points table updates and Pool standings from the Odisha WC.

Team Sportstar
13 January, 2023 20:50 IST
Indian hockey team moved to the second place in Pool D after a 2-0 win against Spain. England was top of the Pool as it beat Wales 5-0.

Hockey World Cup 2023 started on January 13 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela with eight teams competing across four games.

The 16 teams have been divided into four groups/pools of four teams each. Each team will play three matches in the group stage and the top team from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals.

The second and third placed teams will play the crossover matches which will start from January 22.

Here are the latest points tables and pool standings:

POOL A

StandingsTeamPlayedWonLostDrawGoal DifferencePoints
1Australia110083
2Argentina 110013
3South Africa 1010-10
4France1010-80

POOL B

StandingsTeamPlayedWonLostDrawGoal DifferencePoints
1Belgium 000000
2Germany 000000
3Japan000000
4South Korea000000

POOL C

StandingsTeamPlayedWonLostDrawGoal DifferencePoints
1Chile 000000
2Malaysia 000000
3Netherlands 000000
4New Zealand000000

POOL D

StandingsTeamPlayedWonLostDrawGoal DifferencePoints
1England 110053
2India110023
3Spain1010-20
4Wales1010-50

(Points table updates after January 13 fixtures)

