Sreejesh, Caram appointed co-chairs of new FIH Athletes Committee

Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and Chile skipper Camila Caram have been appointed co-chairs of the new FIH Athletes Committe, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Wednesday.

The FIH Athletes Committee serves as a consultative body and makes recommendations to the FIH Executive Board, FIH Committees, Advisory Panels and other bodies.

Sreejesh said, “Being part of the athletic committee itself is a great honour for me. Getting in as the co-chair is an added responsibility. I’m looking forward to working with Camila, and all the athletic committee members for the betterment of hockey players around the globe.”

The roles also cover seeking and providing feedback to the FIH on behalf of all athletes, whilst developing and promoting resources and initiatives to athletes such as health and welfare, anti-doping, social media, creating stars to attract new fans, career preparation and management.

The Committee also plays a central role in liaising with the Athletes’ Commission of the IOC and other sporting organisations to enable the sharing of information and research and ultimately developing the game of hockey.